North American Construction Group (NOA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):
- 10/28/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00.
- 10/14/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.
- 10/12/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
NOA traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.36. 48,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.48 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.46. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.