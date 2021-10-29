North American Construction Group (NOA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):

10/28/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

10/14/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

10/12/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

NOA traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.36. 48,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.48 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.46. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.