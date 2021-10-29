North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

NOA stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,155. The stock has a market cap of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

