North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 448.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

NOA traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.52. 94,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.03 million and a P/E ratio of 17.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.46. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3999999 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

