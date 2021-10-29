Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

NBN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 84,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northeast Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Northeast Bank worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

