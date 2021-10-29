Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

NBN stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. 84,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $38.31.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northeast Bank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Northeast Bank worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.