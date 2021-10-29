Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 1,242.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NSTD stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

