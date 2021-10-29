Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 796,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $50,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.