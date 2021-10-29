Northern Trust Corp Has $48.62 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,129 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $48,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

