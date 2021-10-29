Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Sprout Social worth $49,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -266.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,591. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

