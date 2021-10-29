Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $53,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 326,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 91,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

