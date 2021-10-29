Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,473 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of Ingevity worth $50,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.