Northern Trust Corp Sells 66,906 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $51,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

