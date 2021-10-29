Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,101 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Aramark worth $52,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.26 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

