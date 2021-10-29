Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $897.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.