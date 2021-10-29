Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE NLH opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. Nova Leap Health has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Nova Leap Health will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,135,605.80. Insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,050 in the last three months.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

