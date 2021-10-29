Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.20

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.20 and last traded at $168.72, with a volume of 1889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.65.
NOVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.