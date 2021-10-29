Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.20

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.20 and last traded at $168.72, with a volume of 1889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.65.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

