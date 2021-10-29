Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Nucor by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

