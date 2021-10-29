NuCypher Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $658.35 million and $165.44 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,317,519,503 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

