Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $14,000.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $11,968.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $12,484.00.

Shares of NRIX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.35. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

