Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NRIX opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $528,078. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

