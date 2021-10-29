NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.32 Million

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report sales of $291.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.99 million and the lowest is $290.20 million. NuVasive reported sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 788,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,695.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

