Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of FactSet Research Systems worth $72,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $438.79 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $440.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.