Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $67,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PK opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

