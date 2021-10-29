Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $70.14 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $70,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 111.2% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 13.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Conagra Brands by 138.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 224,628 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

CAG opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.