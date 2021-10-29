Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Coupa Software worth $77,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $231.51 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

