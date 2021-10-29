Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 393,750 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,275,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,750 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $78,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

