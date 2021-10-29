Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,995 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $75,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,465,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 38.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.54.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $301.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.26 and a beta of 1.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $305.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

