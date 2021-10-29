Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,101 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Crocs worth $79,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 48.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.