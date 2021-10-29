Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 914.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JTD opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JTD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

