NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $260.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.31.

NVIDIA stock opened at $249.41 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $252.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 257.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 358.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 115,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 289.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.1% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

