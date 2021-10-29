NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $166.96 or 0.00268580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $320,359.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,901,805 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,845 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

