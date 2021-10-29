O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at KeyCorp

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OI. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

OI stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 560.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

