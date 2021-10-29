O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.820 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

