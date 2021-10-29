O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.820 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
