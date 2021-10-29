Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 29th

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

OAS opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.