Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 81.9% in October

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 940.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBYCF remained flat at $$8.59 during trading on Friday. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.