Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $31.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,844,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 76,790 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

