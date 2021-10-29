Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $31.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.74.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
NYSE OXY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,844,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.
In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 76,790 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
