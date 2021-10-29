Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

