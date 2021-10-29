Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 518.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.16% of Uranium Energy worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 76.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Several research analysts have commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.