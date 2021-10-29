Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 23,257 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StepStone Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,676,000 after purchasing an additional 265,049 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after acquiring an additional 313,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

STEP opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,026 shares of company stock worth $9,728,584. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

