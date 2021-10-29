Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 2,570 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 294.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,664,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.66 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

