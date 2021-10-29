Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.14% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $658.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RUTH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

