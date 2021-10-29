Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $88.62 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

