Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

