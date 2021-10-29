Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.02

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $32.50. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 40,137 shares trading hands.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
