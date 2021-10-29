Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.02

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $32.50. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 40,137 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

