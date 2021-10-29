ODUWA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,441.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $7,441.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,684.71 or 1.00038037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00634365 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

