Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

OLPX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $26.18 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

