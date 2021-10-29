Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $234,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.63.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.83. 5,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $335.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

