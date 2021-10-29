OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $13.49 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $737.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $13.49 or 0.00022077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00256852 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

