One Fin Capital Management LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

One Fin Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises about 1.3% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.99. 130,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,638. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

