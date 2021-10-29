ONEOK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 91,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,086% compared to the average volume of 4,197 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.